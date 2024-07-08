Dubai Courts launched the “Fi Al Shofa” package for senior citizens and people of determination, which provides about seven main services and a package of additional services for these two categories, with the aim of facilitating and simplifying judicial procedures for them, enhancing social integration, and providing advanced services that achieve social justice and equality, within the framework of “Dubai Social Agenda 33.”

Dubai Courts announced during a press conference yesterday that the package provides free legal representation and consultation services, and supports financially insolvent litigants, whether by postponing or exempting fees, in addition to giving them priority in service and call centers, within the framework of enhancing social sustainability, by improving the user experience, and providing highly efficient services.

In detail, Director of Dubai Courts, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, said: “Dubai Courts is keen on continuously developing its services in accordance with the best international practices, in order to enhance the community’s confidence. Facilitating and relieving burdens on senior citizens and people of determination is part of this commitment. He pointed out that the aim of the package is to give them priority in quickly accessing the services provided, and ease of obtaining them, within the framework of Dubai Courts’ keenness to establish the pillars of a judicial environment characterised by transparency, efficiency and justice.”

For his part, the Executive Director of the Litigation Management Sector, Mohammed Al Obaidli, said that the “Fi Al Shofa” package includes several services, the first of which is “Shor”, which provides voluntary legal consultation services, in cooperation with accredited law firms in the Emirate of Dubai, and “Sanad” for voluntary legal representation in lawsuits, in cooperation with accredited law firms in Dubai, as well as the “Postponement and Exemption from Fees” service, to help litigants who are unable to pay court fees by postponing payment or exempting from court fees, through a committee concerned with this that studies the case and decides whether it will be subject to postponement or exemption according to the request.

He added that the services available through the “Fi Al Shofa” package also include the “Aoun” service to support financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay the costs of expertise work in lawsuits, in partnership with accredited expertise offices, the “Courts of Charity” service to contribute to paying off the debts of insolvent persons against whom judicial rulings have been issued by Dubai Courts, and “Al Adheed Services” which are provided free of charge through centers spread across various areas of the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the “Qareeb” service which allows beneficiaries to move and provide them with Dubai Courts services.

In addition, Abdullah Al-Rais, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at Dubai Courts, said that the “In Shofa” package provides many other advantages, including: priority in obtaining the service at the service delivery centers affiliated with Dubai Courts, as the courts can, through their system, identify the beneficiaries of the two categories mentioned, and provide the service directly without the need to wait.

He added that they also enjoy, according to the “Fi Al Shofa” package, priority in obtaining the services of the call center for senior citizens or people of determination upon calling, and that they hear from the list of options that they find the “Fi Al Shofa” package, which gives them a quick response, in addition to providing designated parking spaces for senior citizens and people of determination. The package also includes rooms designated for video calling, which ensures more comfort for customers within this segment, and guarantees them ease of obtaining the service in a way that preserves more privacy for them.

Maryam Bin Hazeem, Head of the Financial Affairs and Minors Department, stated that the package’s services can be obtained through several methods, including the “Call Center” via telephone number 043347777, or by visiting the service centers closest to Dubai Courts, or via the Dubai Courts website, which provides more information, as well as submitting requests for the relevant employee to contact them directly.

109 law firms provide free consultations via “Sanad”

Executive Director of the Litigation Management Sector, Mohammed Al Obaidli, said that Dubai Courts has a strategic partnership with 109 law firms that provide free legal consultations within the framework of the “Sanad” service provided by Dubai Courts to specific categories, including senior citizens and people of determination according to the “Fi Al Shofa” package, while 25 offices have expressed their readiness to provide legal representation and pleading for free.

He added that within the framework of the strategic partnership between Dubai Courts and expert offices, through the “Aoun” service, an agreement was reached with 30 offices to support financially insolvent litigants who cannot pay the costs of expert work in lawsuits.

