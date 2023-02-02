Dubai Courts announced the launch of the “Civil Marriage for Non-Muslims” service, to regulate family matters for non-Muslim foreigners, by applying civil principles in regulating family cases, according to certain requirements, including proof of marital status, and that the age of the parties to the marriage not be less than 21 years, in line with With the development achieved by the Emirate of Dubai in the field of respecting the diversity of cultures, and developing an integrated and advanced system of services.

The Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, said that the new service comes within the framework of the Dubai Courts’ endeavor to provide a civil law that regulates family matters for non-Muslims.

The President of the Courts of First Instance in Dubai Courts, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, confirmed that the new law regulates the conditions for marriage and the procedures for concluding and documenting the contract, and allows non-Muslims to marry in the civil manner, pointing out that there are major conditions for concluding a civil marriage contract in the Emirate of Dubai, the first of which is that both parties to the contract be (husband and wife) of non-Muslims. Their age must not be less than 21 years. And that one of them has residence or residence in the Emirate of Dubai. And they must prove their marital status and that they are single, as well as the personal presence, or the presence of someone on their behalf, or whichever, according to a special official power of attorney, with the presentation of the original identity in order to read the data of the person concerned.

He pointed out the need for electronic documents to be in PDF format, and to be translated into Arabic by a legal translation approved by the UAE Ministry of Justice. Foreign affairs and international cooperation in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition, Al Hosani said that he relies on the distribution of shares for the non-Muslim deceased, what was stated in Federal Decree Law No. 41 of 2022 regarding civil personal status, according to the electronic path specified in the certificates of determination of inheritance for non-Muslims. As for self-status claims, he authorizes the registration of The lawsuit that includes a request for divorce and divorce without the need for a referral from the family guidance, in case the lawsuit is limited to this request.

He explained that the service is requested electronically through accredited centers, including government service delivery centers and the Dubai Courts Service Center in each of Al Yalayis, Wafi Mall, and Al Barsha Traffic.