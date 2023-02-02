Dubai Courts announced the launch of the “Civil Marriage for Non-Muslims” service, in accordance with international best practices, to regulate family matters for non-Muslim foreigners, and through the application of civil principles in regulating family cases, according to certain requirements that include proof of marital status, and that the age of the parties to the marriage not be less than 21 years. This is in line with the development achieved by the Emirate of Dubai in the field of respecting the diversity of cultures and developing an integrated and advanced system of services.

Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of Dubai Courts, said that the “civil marriage” service comes within the framework of the Dubai Courts’ endeavor to provide a civil law that regulates family matters for non-Muslims, in accordance with the procedures developed for the Personal Status Law for non-Muslim foreigners, and thus provide distinguished services in the Emirate of Dubai.

For his part, the President of the Courts of First Instance in Dubai Courts, Judge Khaled Al Hosani, said that the new law regulates the conditions for marriage and the procedures for concluding and documenting the contract, and allows non-Muslims to marry by law in the civil manner, pointing out that there are major conditions for concluding a civil marriage contract in the Emirate of Dubai, the first of which is that both parties The contract (husband and wife) is from non-Muslims, and the age of the applicants for marriage is not less than 21 years, and that one of them has residence or residence in the Emirate of Dubai.

He added that it is also required for both parties to the contract to prove their marital status and being single, as well as the personal presence, or the presence of someone acting on their behalf or whichever of them under a special official power of attorney with the presentation of the original identity in order to read the data of the person concerned.

He pointed out the need for all documents to be electronic in PDF format, and to be translated into Arabic by a legal translation approved by the UAE Ministry of Justice. Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates

In addition, regarding the certificate of “determination of inheritance for non-Muslims,” ​​Al-Hosani said that in distributing shares to the deceased non-Muslim, what was stated in Federal Decree-Law No. 41 of 2022 regarding civil personal status, according to the electronic path specified in the certificates of limitation of inheritance for non-Muslims. With regard to cases of personal status, it is authorized to register the case that includes the request for divorce and divorce without the need for a referral from the family guidance in the event that the case is limited only to this request.

Al Hosani explained that the service is requested by submitting an electronic application by the accredited centers and paying the fees to the service delivery channels in one of those channels, including government service delivery centers, Dubai Courts Services Center in each of Al Yalayis, Wafi Mall, Al Barsha Traffic, to receive the contract. approved email.