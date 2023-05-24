The Experts Affairs Committee of Dubai Courts has approved Deloitte Professional Services – Dubai International Financial Center Limited – one of the four largest international offices for accounting and professional services – among the list of experts accredited by Dubai Courts, in an important addition that would contribute to the development of the judicial expertise work system in the Emirate of Dubai. Enhancing the confidence and credibility of litigants, and supporting the judicial authorities with legally and technically qualified experts.

This step comes in response to the directives of the wise leadership to find all the necessary guarantees to consolidate the foundations of a secure society and a fair and efficient judiciary, and to achieve the highest degrees of excellence in the judicial sector at all levels, thus establishing Dubai’s pioneering position as a role model in the field of applying the best legal and judicial standards and practices, through developing The work of expertise before the judicial authorities in the Emirate. Accreditation also serves to confirm the accuracy of judgments and judicial decisions issued by Dubai Courts and to achieve prompt justice.

Quantum leap

On this occasion, the President of the Execution Court and Chairman of the Committee of Experts Affairs in Dubai Courts, Judge Khaled Al Mansouri, affirmed that the process of judicial development continues in accordance with the vision and directives of the wise leadership, and that Deloitte’s accession to the list of Dubai Courts experts represents an important addition that accompanies a number of achievements that constituted a quantum leap in the system. Judicial experience as shown by the results of the year 2022.

Al Mansouri explained that the average time for completing expert assignments reached 46 days, while the completed tasks of Dubai Courts table experts and experts of government departments for expertise assignments amounted to 99.46% of the total experience assignments, indicating that the happiness rate of Dubai Courts customers about its electronic services amounted to 97%.

Regarding Dubai Courts’ endeavors to build and enable national expertise to practice expert work before the judicial authorities, Judge Khalid Al Mansouri confirmed that the Emiratization rate in the Dubai Courts experts’ roster has reached 80% of the total number of experts registered in its various categories and technical specializations.

positive effect

Al-Mansoori went on to explain that Deloitte’s registration as one of the “big four” comes as a first step to include the largest international offices in the field of accounting and professional services for the houses of expertise accredited by the Dubai Courts, in order to consolidate the position of the Emirate of Dubai among the best business centers in the world, and he said: “We are working to intensify efforts to build the best business system Experience before the judicial authorities at the regional and international levels. The Experts Affairs Committee of Dubai Courts and the work team managed by the experts made great efforts that had a significant positive impact on the results of the performance indicators of the judicial expertise system in Dubai Courts.

Training to develop and increase efficiency

Achievements in this field included the implementation of a number of training programs to develop the work of expertise and increase the efficiency of its practitioners, including: the “Diploma of Judicial Experience Work” program for four cohorts of 127 experts, including 33 experts from outside the Dubai Courts table, in addition to 14 training programs attended by 514 trainees, A training plan has also been prepared for all experts enrolled in the Dubai Courts schedule for the year 2023, based on the results of the inputs of training needs, in which a number of judicial authorities, experts, and members of the Experts and Arbitrators Department contributed.

Likewise, a technical diploma program was implemented for members of the judiciary and was attended by 24 judges, in coordination with the concerned authorities such as the Federation of Emirates Banks, the Society of Engineers, and the Society of Accountants, where the activity of “houses of judicial expertise” was included within the “Invest in Dubai” platform, and its requirements were reduced by more than 30%. %, in addition to the preparation of 18 knowledge leaflets on the work of judicial expertise and publishing them periodically to all experts in the schedule of Dubai Courts.

The “Summary Note for Judicial Expertise Tasks” was also approved through the smart requests system, and the digital services portal of the Department of Experts and Arbitrators was launched on the official website of Dubai Courts, to provide easy services that meet the needs of those concerned and facilitate the process of procedures in applications submitted to the Department, and in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the need to accelerate the pace of digital transformation and provide smooth, proactive and integrated judicial services that meet the requirements while achieving the best levels of performance efficiency.

In addition, a number of creative initiatives have been launched in the management of experts and arbitrators in order to raise the level of knowledge of the experts by disseminating knowledge related to the provisions of the charter, decisions, regulations and laws issued in this regard, and answering the inquiries received about them. By creating smart electronic systems that contribute to the implementation of the tasks entrusted to the organizational unit concerned with experts and arbitrators in Dubai Courts, in addition to implementing the “Experience Bond” program for experts in the Dubai Courts table, to raise the efficiency of experts based on the approved training needs plan for the current year, and “holding direct dialogue sessions between the authorities Judicial and Dubai Courts Schedule experts”, to raise their efficiency and open effective channels of communication.