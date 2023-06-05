During the past year, Dubai Courts held 344 thousand and 329 remote judicial sessions through its various departments, while it received 765 thousand and 11 requests through its smart platforms, of which it completed 702 thousand and 551 requests, benefiting from its early strategy for digital transformation, with the aim of facilitating and delighting customers.

In detail, the Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, said that the courts were able to achieve a package of achievements during the past year by building an integrated technical space that enhances the effectiveness of the judicial system, while ensuring that justice is achieved in a window characterized by accuracy and speed, and providing accessible judicial services to reach everyone. .

He added that the annual report of the Dubai Courts, issued under the title “Space Creates the Future”, reflects its efforts in keeping pace with technological developments and smart transformation, as it achieved a quantum leap in litigation procedures in its three degrees, employed advanced technologies, and harnessed them to serve those procedures and follow them up through digital performance indicators that monitor operations and control. practices.

The Dubai Courts annual report revealed a huge jump in the customer happiness index from 61% in 2021 to 94% over the past year, by asking a question about their happiness in dealing with the courts.

Al Mansouri stressed that the Dubai Courts are keen on continuous communication with members of society to introduce their services, and monitor their observations and complaints to develop and update services, through its website and accounts on social media platforms.

The annual report revealed that Dubai Courts registered outstanding results in institutional communication services with customers, through immediate handling of all incoming calls and inquiries and responding to them in a record time through the call center, and it also expanded communication with the public through social networks that are used to monitor And recording customers’ notes and getting to know their impressions. The total number of interactions on the social networking sites of Dubai Courts reached about three million and 662 thousand visits during the past year, compared to two million and 724 thousand interactions in 2021.

Dubai Courts allocated space on Twitter to discuss reactions to a set of new laws issued by the courts, including practical applications for insolvency and bankruptcy procedures in accordance with UAE legislation, and challenges facing personal status cases.

Dubai Courts recorded – according to the report – a remarkable performance in implementing a smart system for the unified customer complaints system of the Dubai government, achieving 100% in handling complaints, compared to a target rate by the government of 97%.

The total smart applications registered by Dubai Courts during the past year amounted to 765 thousand and 11 applications, of which 702 thousand and 551 applications were completed, while 53 thousand applications were rejected.

The Dubai Implementation Court topped the list of courts that received and completed smart requests in 2022, with 626,599 requests, of which 567,440 were completed, while the Personal Status Court came in second place with 36,287 requests, and the Commercial Court of First Instance with 26,208 requests. , then the rest of the courts in Dubai with varying indicators.

And Dubai Courts relied on its exceptional digital structure to strengthen the remote litigation system, as it held 344 thousand and 329 sessions remotely during the past year, the management of primary cases had the largest share of them by 65 thousand and 985 sessions, while the Court of Appeal held 60 thousand and 249 sessions, and the Court of First Instance The Labor Party held 40,559 sessions. The number of other sessions varied between the rest of the courts and circuits.