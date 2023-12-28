Dubai Courts offers the “Dubai Courts for All” package, which is multicultural judicial and legal services that embody its pioneering vision of achieving a unique judicial experience, to serve a diverse society that includes multiple cultures, nationalities and religions, by providing innovative judicial services that reflect the commitment to building bridges of communication and enhancing understanding. Among the various spectrums of society, which places Dubai at the forefront of pioneering centers in achieving a comprehensive concept of justice.

The President of Dubai Courts, Tarish Al Mansouri, stated that the “Dubai Courts for All” package is not just an event, but rather a strong indication of our readiness to provide a unique and innovative judicial experience, as this comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Chairman of the Council of Ministers. Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to achieve justice characterized by the highest levels of efficiency, accuracy and speed, and to provide judicial services that are easily accessible to all, with a focus on improving the judicial system and adopting the best international practices. These efforts coincide with the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Judicial Council in Dubai, to promote understanding and peaceful coexistence in a diverse and multicultural environment. This vision reflects a commitment to a legal environment that expresses the diversity of the cultural and religious community and promotes the values ​​of tolerance and understanding. It is also part of Continuous interaction with societal transformations, and reflects our commitment to building bridges of communication and solidarity with all members of society of different nationalities and religions, through a set of services that include all members of society.

The President of Dubai Courts added that the “Dubai Courts for All” package aims to enhance the happiness of community members, by providing a variety of services that enhance the quality of life in Dubai and promote the culture of tolerance, as a range of services are provided, the most prominent of which are translation services and writer services. Justice, including ratifying contracts and drafting wills, and personal status court services, such as divorce and restricting inheritance for non-Muslims, as well as civil marriage and family guidance, with a focus on applying the state’s laws, including the possibility of applying foreign law in specific contexts. Services also include Probate Court services, including estate issues and files, with the aim of interacting with the needs of all segments of society.