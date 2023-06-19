The Director General of Dubai Courts, Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, discussed with the Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, and the Secretary General of the Awqaf and Management of Minors’ Funds, Ali Al Mutawa, to enhance cooperation and coordination between them in projects of common interest, and to discuss developments in the client’s journey for minor files. And to integrate and coordinate with each other to achieve the best services.

This came during a meeting in the presence of the Deputy Director General of Dubai Courts, Judge Omar Ateeq Al-Marri, the President of the Courts of First Instance, Judge Khaled Al-Hosani, and the President of the Special Inheritance Court, Judge Muhammad Jassim Al-Shamsi.

Al Mansouri stressed the endeavor to enhance the complementary and close role between the parties, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai – may God protect him – to consolidate the principle of working in a spirit of one team among all departments of the Dubai government, and that it is one of the secrets of our country’s superiority. Stressing the keenness to work in a team spirit, which reflects the distinctive image of Dubai in terms of quality of life and pioneering services.

Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, stressed the importance of cooperation and joint work between government agencies to develop the quality of services provided to customers and improve their experience, indicating that coordination with Dubai Courts, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds continues at various levels to develop solutions and review the degree of achievement in the plan to develop the customer’s journey, including It enhances the happiness of minors and similar customers, and contributes to the transition to new, broader stages in providing quality services and programs to them.

Al Mansouri stressed that the Dubai Courts have taken many effective steps in order to strengthen its relations with various government departments and institutions, and work to accelerate the pace in implementing development plans and strategies within a unified work umbrella in which roles are integrated in order to achieve the principle of partnership in applying the best international standards in order to facilitate people in services and achieve the highest levels of their satisfaction, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world and a global model for quality of life and leadership in services.

For his part, Al-Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, said that the Foundation is keen to cooperate and coordinate with institutions specialized in providing services to minors, with the aim of developing action plans and carrying out improvement initiatives that will facilitate the journey of customers and ensure their access to common services effectively and smoothly.

Al-Mutawa added that the outputs of the coordination meeting with the Community Development Authority and Dubai Courts contribute to developing new horizons of integrated services to meet the aspirations of those dealing with minors’ files and the like, and to provide their various needs according to the highest levels of service and coordination between the three authorities.

During the meeting, the parties discussed joint projects, including the developments of the customer’s journey, and an indication of the competence of a number of authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, including the Dubai Courts, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, and the Community Development Authority, and discussed a number of common points and ways to develop and invest them optimally within the framework of joint cooperation. And a statement of the challenges and obstacles they face and ways to overcome them in order to find the best ways that would simplify procedures, complete transactions and decide on them as quickly as possible.