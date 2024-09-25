Dubai Courts and the Dubai Judicial Institute discussed the “Judicial Competencies Card” project, as part of the courts’ strategic plan to support professional development and improve the performance of new judges, with the aim of keeping pace with the rapid developments in the judicial field and meeting the needs of society, by enhancing the capabilities of judges and preparing them to face future judicial challenges.

The meeting held by the Director of Dubai Courts, Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, with the Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute, Judge Dr. Ibtisam Al Badawi, represents an important step towards achieving Dubai’s strategic goals of building an efficient and sustainable judicial system, which contributes to enhancing the emirate’s position as a global destination for justice and law.

The Director of Dubai Courts explained that through the “Judicial Competencies Card” project, we seek to achieve the vision of Dubai Courts, which is in line with the government’s strategies in developing an advanced judicial system that ensures prompt justice and keeps pace with the rapid transformations and emerging changes. Through it, new judges will be able to improve their skills and ensure adherence to the highest quality standards in judicial work, which contributes to achieving leadership in judicial work.