The Dubai Traffic Court of First Instance convicted an Asian man who caused a run-over accident involving a woman, and also convicted the woman who was run over during the accident. The first man committed the offence of not appreciating road users, while the woman did not cross in areas designated for pedestrians.

The court was lenient with both parties, and fined the first with 3,000 dirhams after the Public Prosecution charged him with endangering the safety of another person’s body. The woman was fined 200 dirhams for not adhering to traffic rules and regulations.

The details of the incident indicated that the accused was driving his car, and did not take into account the circumstances, or respect the pedestrians on the road, so he ran over a woman who was crossing from a place not designated for pedestrians, causing her bodily harm.

The court stated in the grounds for its ruling that the evidence established the truth and validity of the charges against both parties to the accident, according to what was proven by the arrest and transfer report that the court was satisfied with, as well as by the inspections recorded in the traffic accident report and the schematic drawing of the accident.

The two defendants did not appear before the court despite being notified of the date of the session, so the verdict was issued in absentia against them. The court decided to reduce the penalty in consideration of their circumstances and the circumstances of the incident, and was satisfied with fining the driver 3,000 dirhams, and the woman who was run over 200 dirhams.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Police recorded 320 traffic accidents last year, resulting in the death of eight people, 339 injuries, 33 serious injuries, 155 moderate injuries, and 151 minor injuries.

43,817 people were arrested for crossing the roads from places other than those designated for them to cross.

Dubai Police warned against this behaviour, “because people who do not adhere to the designated crossing areas could be victims of being run over,” noting that “this behaviour reflects the low awareness and traffic culture of non-compliant pedestrians.”

Dubai Police is keen to implement an annual campaign, “Crossing Safely,” targeting the groups most exposed to run-over accidents, in cooperation with strategic partners, such as the Workers’ Affairs Committee.

The campaign includes giving periodic lectures on ways to prevent accidents, especially run-overs, and the importance of adhering to safe crossings in places designated for pedestrians.

The General Traffic Department also works to educate drivers about the need to give priority to pedestrians and respect the crossings designated for them, in addition to activating mechanisms to control violators.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Police is using the first smart device to monitor pedestrian crossings and detect vehicles whose drivers do not give priority to crossing in the areas designated for them.

The device is solar-powered and equipped with sensors that can detect pedestrians crossing the road and detect vehicles that violate the law and do not give them priority.

It also documents the violation on video, and can transfer the case directly to the violation processing platform, thanks to its connection to advanced communication technology.