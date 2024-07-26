The Dubai Court of Appeal acquitted an operations manager at a company of embezzling AED 2,517,000, and overturned a conviction issued by the court of first instance, due to its lack of confidence in the evidence and expert reports on which the court of first instance relied.

In detail, the First Instance Criminal Court in Dubai ruled to sentence an Asian manager to one month in prison, a fine of 2,517,000 dirhams, and deport him from the country, after he was convicted of embezzling funds that were given to him as an agent, to the detriment of the rightful owner.

However, the accused appealed the initial ruling before the Court of Appeal, denying the charge against him. The court decided to appoint an accounting expert to clarify the truth of what was attributed to the accused and the nature of his work in the injured company, whether he was authorized to receive sums from clients, whether his company had regular books, and whether he had seized sums of money for himself.

The Public Prosecution requested the rejection of the appeal, and based the proof of the accusation on the testimony of a colleague of the accused, in which he confirmed the discovery of losses in the company, so it appointed an auditor, who discovered that the accused had embezzled two million and 517 thousand dirhams.

The report of the consulting accounting expert – which the Court of Appeal later did not accept – established that the accused exploited his position to issue purchase orders for amounts higher than the market, and he also appointed his wife’s sister in the company without the knowledge of its management, in a clear administrative violation. He then later established a company in her name and issued purchase and supply contracts with her at high prices, and it was later established that these were fictitious supply operations.

For his part, the defendant’s legal representative argued that the papers did not contain any trust contracts, pointing out that his client did not receive, embezzle or squander any funds belonging to the company, and that his job duties did not include issuing purchase or supply orders or issuing payment or collection bonds, and that all of these powers were reserved for the executive director. He stated that the elements of the crime of breach of trust collapsed in this case, as it contained no evidence of proof other than a consulting report prepared based on the injured company’s assignment to an accounting office.

The Court of Appeal explained in the grounds of its ruling that the report of the accounting expert assigned to the case concluded that the expertise did not show, based on the nature of the defendant’s work and duties, that he was authorized to receive sums of money from the company’s clients, and that the signing of the checks was done by the manager and not the appellant, and that the company received the sums from its clients through bank transfers.

The report stated that based on the expert review, it was not confirmed that the accused employee had received the aforementioned amount (two million, 517 thousand, and 564 dirhams), according to what was stated in the advisory reports and memoranda submitted by the victim’s attorney.

The court stated that it was not reassured by the reports of other experts, and that it considered that the ruling issued by the court of first instance convicting the accused was incorrect, and that it should be cancelled and a new ruling should be issued acquitting him of the charge against him.