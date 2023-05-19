The city of Dubai and the city of Belgrade signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at enhancing the exchange of information, knowledge and expertise between the two cities in many areas of common interest, and to promote close cooperation in the future, especially at the level of economy and tourism, culture and heritage, smart cities, health care and sports, and city planning.

The memorandum was signed, in the Serbian capital, by the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Basti, and the Mayor of Belgrade, Aleksandar Šapić.

Al-Basti said: “Many countries and cities are keen to benefit from the experience of Dubai, whose society includes more than 200 nationalities that live in complete harmony and harmony, and seek to identify the elements of its distinction and a preferred global destination for living and working.”

He explained, “We have friendly relations with the city of Belgrade, and we look forward to this agreement contributing to the consolidation of cooperation ties between us in many areas of common interest, and to push the development of cultural, economic and tourism relations, and the exchange of information and experiences for the benefit of both parties.”

The memorandum of understanding promotes promising opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in various sectors. On the tourism level, the number of weekly flights between Dubai and Belgrade reaches 14 flights per week through Fly Dubai.

The understanding supports prospects for partnership between the two sides in developing sectors of the digital economy and applications of artificial intelligence, software and automation, as Belgrade is an important center for emerging companies in the field of artificial intelligence, especially in the food security sectors. Serbia participated in “Expo 2020 Dubai” within the “Mobility” pavilion, and presented its qualitative capabilities in the fields of advanced technology.

The memorandum provides for the participation of experts and relevant institutions from both parties in designing and developing development policies that serve the strategic directions of the two cities, as well as developing mechanisms for cooperation and knowledge exchange, encouraging trade and economic exchange and investments, as well as exchanging information to improve and support the health, tourism and service sectors and other areas of strategic importance to both sides.

This understanding comes as part of a set of agreements between Dubai and many cities around the world, with which the emirate shares its pioneering model in service excellence, leadership, quality of life, creating opportunities and looking forward to the future with partners around the world.