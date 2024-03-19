The Emirate of Dubai, with the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has established its leading position in the field of charitable work and dissemination. The tolerant values ​​of Islam are based on love, tolerance, brotherhood and human coexistence.

Every year, the Emirate of Dubai welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a package of programs and projects that contribute to reviving the days and nights of the holy month and meeting humanitarian needs in many regions around the world. These charitable initiatives receive effective contributions and a comprehensive community response, which confirms the roots of the values ​​of giving and giving within Dubai society, as the people of Dubai have influenced since ancient times their adherence to religious values, their preservation of adherence to the teachings of the Islamic religion, customs and traditions, and their openness to diverse cultures.

Charity work

According to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, the value of public spending for the charitable work sector in Dubai during the past year amounted to four billion dirhams, as the year 2023 witnessed the launch of 53.9 thousand charitable initiatives and projects inside and outside the UAE, and these charitable projects and initiatives reflect the pioneering role played by In the Emirate of Dubai, to show the tolerant image of Islam, and to provide a helping hand and assistance to the most needy communities.

Dubai mosques

The number of mosques and prayer halls supervised by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai last year reached 2,382 mosques and prayer halls, spread throughout the emirate, including old and modern mosques that represent picturesque architectural icons distinguished by their different architectural styles and towering minarets.

During the past year, Dubai's mosques and prayer halls received about 200 million visitors, which confirms that Dubai's mosques are beacons that present a bright picture of the prevailing state of brotherhood in the local community in Dubai, which contributes to consolidating the message of tolerance and building bridges of rapprochement between different cultures and peoples around the world.

Leading role

Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, said: “The activities, projects and initiatives implemented by the department reflect the pioneering role played by Dubai in demonstrating the tolerant image of Islam, based on love, tolerance, brotherhood and human coexistence.”

He stressed the keenness of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai to provide religious and social services in accordance with the highest international standards by implementing an integrated system and interconnected services that spread Islamic knowledge and culture, develop religious awareness, and promote charitable work among the people of Dubai society.

He pointed out that the value of charitable expenditures in Dubai amounted to about four billion dirhams last year, confirming the roots of the values ​​of giving and giving within Dubai society, noting that Dubai’s mosques have become beacons that present a bright image of Islam and its tolerant values.

Spreading religious awareness

Last year, 13.7 million people benefited from the lessons, lectures, fatwas and religious consultations provided by the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, whether through its various traditional or smart channels or within the mosques spread throughout Dubai.

The year 2023 witnessed the organization of about 96,000 lessons and lectures in various mosques in the emirate, as part of the ongoing efforts of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, aimed at spreading culture and religious awareness among various segments of society in general. The Fatwa Department of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai provided more than 179,000 fatwas in various fields.

Interactive platform

The Department of Religious Education and Guidance in the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai also provided more than 1,423 various consultations in the religious, social and scientific fields during the year 2023, as the consultation platform is considered a direct interactive platform based on scientific methodologies, and consultations play an important role in solving problems and maintaining stability. Family and society are extremist ideas, using the teachings of moderate Islam, in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai Courts.

The number of residents and visitors who announced their Islam during the past year and who were received by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Islamic Culture, affiliated with the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, reached more than 5,298 new Muslims belonging to 107 nationalities, as the center provides a number of channels for receiving requests for the service of publicizing Islam, including the services portal. Smart, customer relationship management (CRM) system, as well as personal attendance at the center, as part of the center’s efforts to promote and disseminate correct and moderate Islamic concepts among the communities residing in Dubai.

Youth immunization

The number of Holy Qur’an memorization sessions organized by the Department during the past year reached more than 6,000, from which 51,000 male and female students of the Holy Qur’an and its sciences benefited. This is within the framework of the Department’s keenness to enrich the arena with Quranic models, fortify youth, and contribute to creating young people capable of representing the UAE in competitions. Quranic recitation inside and outside the country, and attracting the people of the country to memorize the Book of God Almighty, contemplate it, and know its rulings.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai distributed more than 320,000 copies of the “Qur’an of Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid” in 2023, bringing the number of copies distributed by the department during the period from 2003 to 2023 to more than 3.8 million copies.

The distribution included a large number of Islamic countries and others to meet the needs of Muslims in the world, as the continent of Asia accounted for the lion’s share of the Qur’an distributions with 2.1 million copies, while the continent of Africa came in second place in distributions with 1.6 million copies, and the continents of Europe and North America each received 6.2 thousand copies, while Oceania's share was about 5.9 thousand copies.

Dubai Holy Quran Award

The Emirate of Dubai is making great efforts to serve the Holy Qur’an and the memorizers of the Book of God at the local and international levels, as the Dubai International Award for the Holy Qur’an was established on 12 Ramadan 1419 AH, corresponding to 12-30-1998 AD.

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award is considered a beacon for serving the readers of the Holy Quran, its memorizers, and its dissemination everywhere. It is considered the most important in the world, and it includes Qur’anic competitions, events, and programs related to activating the memorization of the Holy Quran, spreading Quranic culture, and encouraging young people to embrace the Holy Book, become attached to it, become acculturated to its sciences, and adhere to it. .

The award organizes international and local competitions for memorizers of the Holy Qur’an from all over the world according to fair and distinguished standards. The award honors memorizers of the Qur’an, prominent Islamic figures, and scientific and advocacy institutions, and is keen for its honor to be the best in the Islamic world. 70 countries and Islamic communities are participating in the 27th session of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award competition for the current year (2024 AD).

Endowment assets

The Emirate of Dubai is keen to establish the principle of sustainable endowment to achieve an effective impact in the development of vital sectors of society, and to motivate individuals and institutions to be a major part of the participation in the growth and development of endowment work.

Enhancing endowment assets

Dubai's strategy to enhance endowment assets and increase service endowments has achieved exceptional success, as the Endowments and Minors' Funds Management Foundation in Dubai registered Endowment No. 948 by the end of 2023, bringing the value of the total endowment assets registered with it in the emirate to exceed 10.3 billion dirhams, and the endowments return to 532 endowments, male and female. They registered it with the institution.

The 948 endowments are divided between 857 real estate endowments and 91 financial endowments (financial assets, shares, licenses, and companies), distributed among the charitable endowments with a share of 798 endowments, the nuclear endowment with 99 endowments, and the combined endowment with 51 endowments out of the total endowments.

The contributors to the endowments were distributed between 647 endowments provided by men, and 169 endowments provided by women, while the number of endowments provided by entities and institutions reached 132 endowments.