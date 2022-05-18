Dubai continues to assert its position as one of the world’s most open and welcoming cities for visitors from all over the world, at a time when major global cities are seeking to overcome the consequences of the crisis that has afflicted the year since the beginning of 2020, as Dubai took the lead in opening its airspace to global air traffic on the seventh of July of the same year, thanks to its extremely fast move and an integrated work strategy that enabled a return to the same strong performance rates in 2019, for all its vital sectors, the most important of which is the tourism and travel sector, which is witnessing today achieving new records thanks to a number of global activities and events that contributed to attracting Growing numbers of visitors from the East and West of the world.

During 2021, Dubai, in cooperation with partners in the public and private sectors, succeeded in attracting 120 global business events, whether for the same year or for the following years. About 70,000 government officials, decision makers and experts attended the events organized during the year 2021. This confirms Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for hosting global events to chart the future of many vital sectors and enhance the role of innovation in driving economic growth.

Dubai International Airport has maintained its first position as the world’s busiest international airport for the eighth year in a row, as it received 29.1 million passengers during 2021. last quarter of the year. While preliminary forecasts indicate that annual passenger traffic at Dubai International Airport is expected to reach 55.1 million passengers by the end of 2022.

This achievement comes as a result of the qualitative steps taken by Dubai and its aviation sector, which accelerated the recovery rates, which paved the way for hosting the largest and largest edition of the Dubai Air Show, thus forming the first global event and major air exhibition to be held since the beginning of the global pandemic, in addition to the return of operational capacity at Dubai Airport. With the reopening of Concourse D and Concourse A in Terminal 1 as well as the airport welcoming the arrival of new airlines that will connect Dubai to many destinations around the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai topped the tourism scene in Dubai with its launch from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, as part of a cycle that is the largest in the history of the ancient world fair, which dates back to 1851, and is the first for each participating country to be It has its own pavilion, with the participation of 192 countries. Over the course of 182 days, the event attracted 24 million and 102 thousand and 967 visits.

Under the slogan “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future”, the global event, with its first meeting in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia, was the first event of this large size to be organized worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic, while it represented an exemplary opportunity to enable the participating countries to discover new opportunities To move towards the future and conclude partnerships and deals that would enable the world to recover its economic activities, in addition to the great impact of the event as the most important forum for cultural and knowledge exchange in the world, where the exhibiting countries competed in promoting their investment opportunities and economic capabilities as well as their cultural heritage and knowledge stock. Extremely diverse.

With its convening under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, at the end of March 2022, the World Government Summit constituted the largest government gathering in the world since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, as the summit attracted more than 30 international organizations and 4,000 personal heads of state and government, heads of international and regional organizations, elite experts, futurists, entrepreneurs and leaders of the private sector, to foresee the future of governments, design paths and invent solutions that serve humanity.

“Global Village”, which is one of the largest cultural parks in the world, and is unique in its position as the first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment in the region, represents one of the most important annual activities that confirm Dubai’s position as a major tourist destination in the region, with its great diversity as a forum that combines cultural interaction and fun For all family members, the village concluded its 26th season on the 7th of May, which started on the 26th of last October, achieving a record number of visitors, reaching 7.8 million guests.

Global Village has witnessed a remarkable development into a major destination for multicultural entertainment that elevates the experiences of guests from the region and the world to new levels. This coincided with the active tourism movement witnessed by the United Arab Emirates, as one of the most popular global destinations, with millions of guests flocking to it to visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The 29th edition of the Arabian Travel Market was recently concluded in Dubai, which attracted more than 23,000 visitors over four days at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Industry leaders in the region and the world gathered to shape the future of international travel and tourism. The exhibition witnessed The participation of 1,500 exhibitors from 150 countries, with a growth rate of more than 100% on an annual basis, which indicates the prestigious position that Dubai enjoys as a qualitative center of gravity in the field of global tourism, and a strong starting point for the sector through the convergence of its organizers to monitor more growth opportunities during the stage coming.

In terms of the emirate’s tourism performance, Dubai received 3.97 million visitors from around the world during the period between January and March 2022, achieving an increase of more than 214 percent compared to the same period in 2021, which recorded 1.27 million visitors, which confirms the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for international visitors. After it succeeded in increasing the confidence of travelers in it as a safe destination by implementing preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of its guests.

Dubai ranked first on the list of the world’s best destinations for travelers for 2022, according to Trip Advisor, and the average hotel occupancy rate during the first quarter of this year reached 82 percent, surpassing its counterpart in major destinations on the global tourism map, and within a month March 2022 Dubai received 1.78 million international visitors, an increase of 11 percent compared to 1.61 million visitors in March 2019. Dubai hotels achieved remarkable growth during the first quarter of 2022 with the average daily room rate reaching (649 dirhams) and the length of guest stays (4.3 nights). And the number of reserved nights “overnight” (10.22 million), compared to the figures recorded in the same period in 2019, which are 498 dirhams for the average daily price of the room, 3.5 nights for the length of stay of guests, and 8.63 million for the number of reserved nights.

Factors such as continued local and international investment in the sector contributed to the increase in the number of hotel rooms, with an 8 percent increase in the number of hotel establishments, and a 10 percent increase in the number of rooms compared to the same period in 2021. Dubai guests can now choose from a total of 769 A hotel facility, and 140,192 hotel rooms, compared to 716 hotel facilities, and 117,434 rooms during the first quarter of 2019 before the start of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Dubai occupies an advanced position globally as one of the distinguished entities in the field of “food tourism”, as it won first place in the “City Lovers” category and fourth in the “Food Lovers” category in the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards for the year 2022, an achievement that reflects the attractiveness of Dubai. In this field, it was able to enhance its position as the world capital of culinary arts, especially with the announcement of its joining the family of the “Michelin Guide”, and the announcement of the arrival of the “Gault & Millau” brand, a leading specialist in luxury dining experiences to the city.

In addition, 16 Dubai restaurants were able to book positions on the list of the 50 best restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa, while Dubai hosts more than 12,000 restaurants and cafes, drawing together the city’s wonderful international food and beverage scene, inspired by the cultures of more than 200 different nationalities. .

The ninth edition of the “Dubai Food Festival” was held in Dubai from May 2 to 15, organized by the Dubai Festival and Retail Corporation, one of the institutions of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, to celebrate Dubai’s global position as the capital of culinary arts in the region, with a display of the most delicious food and dishes from Various countries of the world, where the festival brought together gourmets on an exceptional journey to test the great diversity of culinary arts in the city, which offers the most delicious offerings of world famous cuisines, as well as the famous authentic Emirati cuisine.

Within the framework of the distinguished position that Dubai enjoys in the world of sports, and its ability to host and organize the largest international tournaments and the most powerful international competitions, Dubai has hosted many major sporting events, most notably the finals of the 2021 Cricket World Cup in its seventh edition, with the participation of 16 teams from different continents. the world.

The Dubai sports calendar is packed throughout the year with many international tournaments that sports fans around the world await, which contribute to increasing the number of international visitors: the Dubai World Cup, which is one of the most expensive horse races around the world and its main prize reaches $12 million, while The event attracts the strongest horses, the most important owners, the most skilled riders and trainers from all over the world.

Among the major tournaments hosted in Dubai are the “Dubai Desert Classic Championship”, which attracts the biggest stars of golf from around the world, and the “Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships”, in which the Russian Andrei Rublev, the second ranked and seventh in the world, won the Cup of its thirtieth session, which was held in February the past.

Dubai continues to enhance its attractiveness as the best city to live, work and visit in the world by diversifying the options it offers to meet all requirements, and creating a safe atmosphere that preserves visitors’ safety and ensures their happiness at all times, as well as a wide range of events that attract participants and visitors from all over the world. Based on many encouraging factors, the most important of which are its medium geographical location, the great diversity of its cultural and societal fabric, and its distinguished capabilities in the fields of travel and tourism, which are among the finest, most efficient and quality in the world.



