The Community Development Authority in Dubai has made it possible to provide appropriate consultations for individuals suffering from family and marital problems. This service seeks to strengthen family ties through individual and group guidance and counseling for all family members and helps them confront family problems that may lead to the dispersion of children, and find solutions that are in line with the virtuous Islamic values ​​and authentic Emirati customs that support the lofty national identity..

The Authority explained that the service is available to citizens holding a family record issued by the Emirate of Dubai. The service can be applied for through 4 channels: Customer Happiness Centers, the websitewww.cda.gov.aeand smart application CDA Dubaiand the smart application: Dubai Now .

She stated that only a copy of the national ID card is required to apply for the service, noting that the procedures begin with registering the application within 20 minutes, then receiving the application by the specialist and communicating with the customer via phone within two working days, followed by following up with the service applicant until his problem is resolved according to the type of problem and closing the file within 12 to 40 working days..

The Authority indicated that the service hours are from Monday to Thursday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, while it is provided on Friday from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm..

As for the terms and requirements of the service, they include presenting a copy of the national identity card, or a citizen holding a family book or a resident residing in the Emirate of Dubai..