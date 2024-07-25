Dubai College of Pharmacy is the first specialized academic institution in the field of pharmacy in the United Arab Emirates and is internationally accredited by the American Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE). This accreditation ensures that our academic programs are in line with the highest international standards.

Support for academic excellence and scholarships

Dubai College of Pharmacy offers scholarships of up to 40% to outstanding female students, giving them the opportunity to obtain a distinguished higher education in the field of pharmacy. In addition, through the NAFES program, we provide full scholarships to female Emirati students, contributing to empowering the next generation of female healthcare professionals in the UAE.

Modern facilities and advanced and comprehensive practical training

Our laboratories are equipped with the latest technologies and equipment, to provide an advanced and practical educational environment. Modern and advanced laboratories ensure providing the best educational experience for students and introducing them to the practical side of pharmacy to match international standards in pharmaceutical education.

We focus on preparing our students to practice pharmacy through clinical training in major hospitals in the country and abroad, which ensures that our graduates are ready for the requirements of the labor market in the health sector.

Interdisciplinary medical education

At our university, we promote the concept of interdisciplinary medical education through some academic requirements that allow Dubai College of Pharmacy students to study alongside medical and nursing students, which enhances their skills in teamwork and communication and promotes the spirit of the medical team. This strategy prepares our students to deal effectively in the work environment to provide the best care for patients and the community.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence into Education

Dubai College of Pharmacy is currently working on integrating artificial intelligence into the educational process with the aim of making the most of this tremendous development in the educational and health fields. This comes through developing dedicated courses that focus on this vital field, which enhances the quality of education and prepares students for a professional future that increasingly depends on advanced technology.



Our commitment to supporting the health sector in the country

Dubai College of Pharmacy is committed to supporting the healthcare sector in the UAE by graduating qualified cadres who contribute to developing and improving the level of healthcare in the community.

For more information, please contact 0555646463