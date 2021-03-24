Rida Saleem (Dubai)

The Dubai Chess and Culture Club launched a tournament bearing the name of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which will be annually in memory of his memory, and in appreciation of the support he provided to chess in general, and the club in particular, of the many support and generosity, and the keenness to honor the players, and encourage them to raise the flag of the state, In all forums, he is the godfather of the intelligent game, as all chessmen call him.

Ibrahim Al-Banadi, the club president, confirmed that what the players achieved over many years of colorful medals and achievements, and raising the flag of the Emirates, would not have been achieved without the support of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who gave a lot, and his hands were white on the game, in addition to the annual reception that was All the players are waiting for him, and we always dedicate the club’s achievements to him.

Al-Bannai added that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid gave a lot to the sport of the Emirates, not just chess, and was a sponsor and supporter of many sports, and his name shined in horse racing around the world, in addition to his interest in heritage sports, including camel and locksmiths, in order to preserve the nation’s heritage.

Al-Bannai, the former president of the Arab Chess Federation, explained that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was the first supporter of the Arab Federation, supported Arab players, and sponsored their championships over many years.