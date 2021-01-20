The Dubai Economic Department announced that its commercial supervision and consumer protection sector closed yesterday an exchange shop and another for transaction follow-up services, and violated 32 commercial establishments and warned 4 shops that did not adhere to the precautionary measures related to the “Covid-19” virus.

She pointed out that the number of shops that meet the conditions and precautionary measures reached 773, noting that the commercial activities of the offending stores varied between trade in ready-made clothes, money exchange, follow-up services, trade of mobile phones and their supplies, and general trade due to their lack of commitment to masks and physical distancing.

Dubai Economy indicated that it will continue its rounds in cooperation with various partners and will not tolerate the violations and abuses that are monitored or reported by the public of consumers and dealers, calling on traders to adhere to the precautionary measures.

It also called on all audiences to report any negative cases or phenomena in violation of the precautionary measures through the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or by calling 600545555 or via the consumerrights.ae website.