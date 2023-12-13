Dubai Climate Summit | The agreement was born at the Dubai climate meeting: The world is gradually moving away from fossil fuels

The countries have adopted a historic resolution, which for the first time includes a transition away from fossil fuels.

Settlement about moving gradually away from fossil fuels has been found at the UN climate conference in Dubai.

On Wednesday, the countries approved the final proposal of the United Arab Emirates, which holds the presidency, which states that fossil fuels, i.e. oil, coal and natural gas, will be withdrawn.

The decision is historic, as the reduction of fossil fuels is included in the resolution of the climate conference for the first time.

Alignment is important, even if it is not now recorded as mandatory. Rather, it is a call to bring about an energy breakthrough.

The decision also lists the actions that would be taken to reach the goal. Zero emissions are aimed for by 2050.

Of the fossil giving up fuels is necessary in order to reach the 1.5 degree limit set as a goal in the Paris Agreement in 2015.

The goal is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century compared to pre-industrial times.

The energy revolution is already underway, at least in Europe, where wind and solar energy have surpassed fossil natural gas in electricity production for the first time.

Sales of electric cars have also grown strongly.