The Director General of Dubai Civil Defense, Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, confirmed the completion of the department’s preparations to secure the 2023 New Year’s activities within the framework of its role under the umbrella of the Executive Committee to secure international and local events in the emirate, pointing to the adoption of operational plans and all procedures by 100% to contribute to the output of the annual celebration as befits Dubai has a reputation for organizing the best shows and major international events.

Al Matrooshi said that according to the established plan, the celebration sites were divided into three main sectors (Deira sector, Bur Dubai sector, Jebel Ali sector and the waterfront), with the participation of a human force of more than 700 officers, non-commissioned officers and individuals deployed at the celebration sites who represent elite units and teams. Specialization with high professional competence with more than 90 modern and diverse mechanisms, in addition to logistical support from teams on standby in the event of any emergency, in all 22 Dubai Civil Defense centers according to their geographical distribution in the emirate.

He revealed that the stage of securing New Year’s events by the administration is not limited to celebration hours, but there is a basic sustainable stage that preceded it, represented in cooperation with developers, consultants and contractors to implement safety conditions in all buildings and facilities in Dubai linked to the management’s 24/7 smart system, to ensure the readiness of firefighting and safety systems. 100% in those buildings, including those in which New Year’s Eve events will be held.

He pointed out that the Civil Defense carried out, during the period leading up to the date of the celebration, a number of evacuation exercises at the sites of events and activities to ensure the safety of the public. The public, led by the Burj Khalifa.

He appealed to members of the public to adhere to the guidelines, directives, and instructions issued by the official authorities to ensure their safety and provide the best conditions that help them spend happy times with family and friends on New Year’s Eve.