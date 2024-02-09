In an unprecedented qualitative step in the field of fire and rescue, Dubai Civil Defense launched the first sustainable mobile floating fire station in the world in a new achievement that confirms Dubai’s global leadership in adopting and activating innovative solutions aimed at providing the best levels of quality of life, one of the most important components of which is ensuring the highest levels of safety. And safety for society and its members.

The new floating center has high efficiency in covering and securing water activities better and faster, as well as a 70% reduction in financial costs compared to other marine fire stations, while ensuring full readiness to deal with fire and emergency incidents that require dealing with them on bodies of water around the clock.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, Director General of Civil Defense in Dubai, said that this achievement comes to enhance the elements of safety and security, which are among the strategic priorities of the Emirate of Dubai, and reflects the keenness of Dubai Civil Defense to develop its proactive capabilities, with regard to various aspects of safety and security, in a way that ensures the achievement of Global leadership in this field, through attention to developing firefighting equipment and dealing with emergency situations, in parallel with ongoing training and qualification operations for civil defense personnel to ensure maintaining the highest levels of readiness to provide the highest levels of protection for lives and property at all times.

His Excellency stressed that the floating center supports Dubai’s global excellence in achieving record times in responding to marine accidents, developing a unique infrastructure for marine firefighting, and achieving the targeted arrival time estimated at about 4 minutes, as the floating center is considered the first sustainable and environmentally friendly mobile fire station. It reduces the need to provide dedicated land for the center as it is a mobile marine center, which also saves costs and the carbon footprint.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Al Matrooshi pointed out that the launch of the floating fire station comes within the framework of Dubai Civil Defense’s commitment to implementing the directives of the wise leadership to encourage innovation to find, adopt and employ more effective solutions that bring the readiness of Civil Defense personnel and capabilities to their highest levels, confirming Dubai’s position as a global model for innovation and excellence. Especially with regard to safety and security solutions, which are among the most important components of the prosperity, progress and development of societies.

The inauguration of the first sustainable mobile floating firefighting center in the world will contribute to raising the safety index in maritime navigation and water channels in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to expanding the geographical scope in securing water and navigational spaces and areas, which are an important part of the Dubai map. The center also enhances the goals of Dubai Civil Defense in Preserving lives and property and raising the safety index in general in the emirate by using smart methods and harnessing technology to achieve the highest rates of safety and security in Dubai.

The new center is equipped with solar panels to generate part of the energy needed for the floating center, which is supported by four powerful propulsion engines to ensure rapid transportation to accident sites. The speed of the floating center can reach 11 miles per hour. The center also supports speed boats and water bikes equipped to carry out firefighting operations. This ensures rapid movement to contain and extinguish the fire in the shortest possible time.

The center includes an operations room linked to the main operations room of civil defense in Dubai to receive reports of fire incidents on bodies of water, or those located on the banks of waterways, which the center can contribute to extinguishing, which increases the ability to confront emergency situations and mobilize capabilities quickly and with high efficiency to ensure protection. Lives and property.

The center includes a hall designated for the presence of civil defense personnel around the clock to ensure the speed of their movement in the event of any emergency reports or fire incidents on bodies of water. The center’s capacity reaches 16 individuals, with all their equipment, as confirmation of the center’s support for the integrated and comprehensive firefighting system in the Emirate of Dubai. .