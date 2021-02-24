The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai launched the (Emirates Innovations for Fire Safety) award for university students and postgraduate studies, coinciding with the activities of the (UAE Innovates) Week, as part of its participation in the (UAE Innovation Month) announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the State. Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the position of the United Arab Emirates among the most innovative countries in the world.

Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs Brigadier General Expert Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa said that the award contributes to enhancing the spirit of innovation among students in university and higher studies, supporting innovators, encouraging them to actively contribute to maintaining the security and safety of their communities, translating scientific research and ideas into innovative projects that are applicable, and benefit From local and international experiences and experiences in raising the efficiency of the civil defense system in a creative and creative manner.

He added that the time period for participating in the award extends from February 21 to March 6, provided that the winners will be announced on the ninth of March, indicating that the jury will subject all innovative ideas and initiatives presented on the official Dubai Civil Defense website to the conditions and measurement controls Global approved.

Al-Mutawa affirmed that the award accompanies the government’s drive to create a conscious generation capable of innovation and creativity for a better life for the human being. It also aims to achieve the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior, provide the highest security and safety indicators, and ensure full readiness and readiness to deal with various cases, maintain the public’s confidence, and invest Human resources, effective use of financial and technological resources, and activation of communication channels with strategic partners.





