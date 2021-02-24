The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai launched the “Emirates Innovations for Fire Safety” award for university students and postgraduate studies, coinciding with the activities of the “Emirates Innovates” week, as part of its participation in the “Emirates Innovation Month”, announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the country’s position among the most innovative countries in the world.

Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs, Brigadier Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa, said that the award contributes to enhancing the spirit of innovation among students in university and higher studies, supporting innovators, encouraging them to effectively contribute to maintaining the security and safety of their communities, and translating scientific research and ideas into innovative and applicable projects. And to benefit from local and international experiences and experiences in raising the efficiency of the civil defense system in a creative and creative manner.

He added that the time period for participating in the award extends from February 21 to March 6, and that the winners will be announced on the ninth of March, after the work of the jury ends.





