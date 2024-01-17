The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai has approved three types of safety and fire prevention systems in homes under the umbrella of the “Hasantuk” program, at nominal prices, varying from 1,800 to 2,200 dirhams, with efficiency and a lifespan of up to 10 years, in the context of seeking to provide the maximum possible protection for the emirate’s residents in various areas. Their categories.

Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs at the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai, Major General Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa, confirmed coordination with Dubai Municipality to implement the ministerial decision regarding the mandatory installation of safety systems in villas and new homes, and to provide a certificate of completion indicating this.

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision in September 2020 obligating the installation of fire detectors in residential homes, and gave owners a period of three years to modify the conditions of their homes in accordance with the provisions of the decision.

Al-Mutawa explained that the Dubai government provided a generous donation to install the devices in 11,600 homes in the emirate, and a large percentage of them have already been completed, and work is underway to provide the rest of the homes with the required systems during the current year, to provide the maximum possible protection for their residents.

He added that the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai adopted systems provided by three local companies through the Emirates Fire Prevention and Safety Laboratory within the framework of a clear, transparent strategy based on product efficiency and competitive price, pointing out that the systems consist of 11 smoke detectors, which are reliable and work efficiently. For a period of 10 years, its price, including installation, ranges from 1,800 to 2,200 dirhams.

Al-Mutawa stressed that “the responsibility for safety from fire incidents is a shared societal responsibility, in which the head of the family and the employer bear an important share, and it does not fall on the responsibility of civil defense alone. Therefore, it is necessary to respond seriously to the requirements of the (Hasantuk) program given its great importance in enhancing prevention and protection from these incidents.” .

He continued, “By studying the indicator of demand for the system during the recent period, we monitored the growing preventive awareness among members of society, and then the administration was keen to provide it at a competitive price to motivate them, and to confirm that the main goal is to prevent accidents, not financial gain,” pointing out that “The program represents a basic pillar in homes, and its installation period does not exceed half an hour, and approved companies can be contacted through the Dubai Civil Defense website.”

He pointed out that “regardless of the mandatory ministerial decision to install safety systems in homes according to the (Hasantuk) programme, the motivation must come from the members of society themselves, and every family head must realize that protecting his children and family must come at the top of his priorities.”

Al-Mutawa appealed to other local companies to submit their systems to the Emirates Prevention and Safety Laboratory in light of the General Administration of Civil Defense’s keenness to enhance competitiveness and provide everyone with the opportunity to adopt their safety systems, expressing his hope that the current year will be a year of safety for all.

