The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai presented a pioneering experience in the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in the proactive prediction of fires, and raising the awareness and prevention index using advanced tools, during an official visit to the South African Fire Protection Organization, which is the largest firefighting organization in the continent of Africa.

An official delegation from the Department, headed by the Director of the Control and Inspection Department, Major Issa Ahmed Khorshid, participated in the Digital Transformation Summit in South Africa, and gave a detailed presentation on the importance of using artificial intelligence in various fields, touching on the opportunities and risks involved, and ways to exploit scientific and technological development to protect Lives and property.

The delegation’s agenda included a visit to the Fire Protection Organization of South Africa (FPASA), the largest firefighting organization in Africa and one of the top 10 organizations in the world.

Those in charge of the organization noted the pioneering role played by the Dubai Civil Defense in the field of using modern technologies and artificial intelligence in proactive forecasting, raising awareness and preventing fires.

Al-Mutawa also gave a detailed presentation on the “Civil Defense Readiness” program, which represents a quantum leap in the field of proactive firefighting and ways to predict accidents, based on an accurate and integrated reading plan for causes and indicators using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.