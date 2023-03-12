The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai has developed a firefighting vehicle that can storm desert areas and provide means of rescue in record response time, in addition to a four-wheel drive mechanism, for rapid intervention in areas of mountainous nature and valleys, equipped with the latest firefighting and rescue equipment, and an electric vehicle to fight fires inside commercial centers and places enclosed.

The Director of the Technical Affairs Department of the Civil Defense in Dubai, Brigadier General Suleiman Abdul Karim Al Balushi, told «Emirates Today», that the vehicle is a quad bike that was completely developed in the civil defense workshops by Emirati hands, to suit the needs of the department, and is equipped with an advanced extinguishing device that can contain fire incidents in time. standard.

In detail, Brigadier General Sulaiman Al Balushi stated that the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai has workshops equipped at the highest level, and national cadres working to innovate and equip mechanisms and equipment in a manner commensurate with the nature of accidents dealt with by rescue and firefighting teams related to the country’s environment.

Al-Balushi added, on the sidelines of the “Dubai Custom Show” exhibition, which was held in the commercial center in Expo City, that the department had finally prepared a four-wheel drive motorcycle of the “Raptor” type dedicated to covering wild activities and gatherings, such as winter camps and desert races, characterized by its high speed and capacity. To respond in record time to incidents.

He pointed out that the workshop team equipped the vehicle with advanced capabilities, and made substantial modifications to it, including limiting its use to two people only, and providing it with an advanced extinguishing device that provides water and foam, a water launcher with a range exceeding 50 meters, manual rescue equipment, an advanced thermal camera, and powder and carbon dioxide extinguishers. .

He emphasized that this bike was chosen for its speed and accuracy, and the modifications were concentrated in its rear part, while providing a protection wall for its crew, adding that it was of great importance in light of the intensity of desert activities and events in the Emirate of Dubai.

He pointed out that the mechanisms equipped by the workshops with the latest fire and rescue systems and devices, the rapid intervention vehicle “RIV” model “Toyota Hilux”, indicating that it represents a rapid response and intervention unit complete with elements, dedicated to areas of mountainous nature and valleys in the Hatta region, and equipped with Emirati hands. 100%.

He added that the workshop team made fundamental modifications to the vehicle, converting it for the use of only two people, the driver and the rescuer, and it was equipped with an advanced thermal camera, which can monitor people caught up in accidents, detect the source of fire and other important aspects of the work team, in addition to a high-power searchlight that moves at 360 degrees. in all directions.

He stated that the vehicle was equipped with the latest technologies in the fields of search and rescue, first aid and mechanical technology that qualifies it to pass the most difficult roads and mountain paths, pointing out that the rescue equipment includes hydraulic scissors and an advanced electric opener, which can cut stuck vehicles and remove people trapped inside.

Al-Balushi said that the vehicle is also equipped with an advanced warning and lighting device to facilitate the process of moving to the accident site, without obstacles, front and rear sensors, and modern cameras to ensure safe driving in the most difficult conditions and at night times, in addition to auxiliary tools, such as high-illumination flashlights, that help Exposing the outer perimeter of the vehicle, and respirators in case of emergencies, to help provide oxygen, whether for the crew or the injured.

He added that the vehicle is equipped with a firefighting device, the latest of its kind in the world, which includes a water tank with a capacity of 100 liters, with mixing ratios for “foam”, and it works by means of a control device capable of tilting at an angle of 180 degrees and rising from the ground by four meters in order to provide the necessary flexibility for the firefighter or rescuer.

Al-Balushi indicated that among the vehicles equipped in the civil defense workshops as well, and displayed during the “custom show”, an electric firefighting vehicle, dedicated to fighting fires in closed, narrow and crowded places, such as exhibition halls and commercial centers.

He added that this vehicle is equipped with manual rescue equipment and a first aid kit, and it was designed and equipped in a manner inspired by the fourth generation of rapid intervention vehicles, and it does not generate any carbon emissions because it is powered by electricity, and it is also equipped with an advanced extinguishing system with a capacity of 100 liters of water that is easy to use and environmentally friendly. POLY CAFS SYSTEM, 3% PER L, USES ECO-FRIENDLY FOAMING COMPOUND. It reaches a speed of 30/40 kilometers per hour.

Today, the curtain falls on the activities of the eighth session of the “Custom Show Emirates 2023” exhibition, which launched the day before yesterday in “Expo City Dubai”, with the participation of 70 entities, displaying 315 cars and 100 modified bikes.

