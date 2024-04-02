Dubai Civil Defense controlled a fire that broke out in a yacht in the Marina area this morning, according to a spokesman for the General Department of Civil Defense, who indicated that the incident did not result in any casualties.

He told “Emirates Today”: A report was received by the Civil Defense Operations Room at 11:12 a.m. this morning about a fire in a boat in the Marina area, so a team from the Dubai Harbor Center moved as a first responder in the competent authority, and arrived at the site within six minutes, and upon arrival it became clear that A moderate accident and the necessary measures were taken immediately.

He added that the field commander of the incident reported that it was brought under control within 18 minutes, and the fire was subjected to cooling operations, and then the site was handed over to the competent authority according to established procedures.