Dubai Civil Defense fire and rescue teams took control of a fire that broke out as a result of a collision between a tank carrying inflammable materials and a private vehicle on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road near the Ras Al Khor exit in the direction leading to Abu Dhabi, which resulted in the injury of three people.

The Dubai Civil Defense stated that a report was received at 12:06 am today, Sunday, about the fire, and immediately a fire brigade and rescue team moved to the Rashidiya center to the site of the accident, and upon arrival at 12:10 in the morning, the tank and vehicle were found to be completely burnt without any trapped. It started fighting and controlling the fire at 12:23 am, according to the signal of the commander of the accident, with three minor injuries, which were taken to hospitals for the necessary treatment.





