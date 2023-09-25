Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a fire that broke out early this morning at around 1:00 a.m. in Sunni Tower in the Sports City area.

The civil defense spokesman said that a report was received at 4:6 a.m. this morning about the accident, so Al Barsha Fire Station acted as the first responder and the competent authority, and arrived at 4:12 a.m., achieving a response time of six minutes. Upon arrival, it became clear that the accident was of a medium size.

He said that the fire and rescue teams immediately began evacuating the residents with the help of the relevant authorities, and began the combat operation, in which the Dubai Investments Fire Center and the Jebel Ali Fire Center participated for support and support.

He added that the control efforts resulted in controlling the incident within about an hour and 13 minutes, immediately beginning the containment process, which ended at 6:38 a.m., pointing out that no casualties occurred and the site was handed over to the competent authorities after the cooling operations were completed to determine the causes of the fire.