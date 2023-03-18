Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a fire that broke out in two warehouses in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, according to a spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defense, who indicated that a report was received at approximately 5:38 pm today, Saturday.

He added that the Nad Al Sheba Fire Station acted as the first responder and the competent authority, achieving a response time of 5 minutes. and Al Quoz Center for Support and Support, and specialized teams began evacuating and fighting the fire

Within a short time, a signal was received from the field commander of the accident, stating that the accident was under refrigeration and that there were no injuries. The site was handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the accident.