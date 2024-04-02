Dubai Civil Defense controlled a fire that broke out in a yacht in the Marina area yesterday, according to a spokesman for the General Department of Civil Defense, who indicated that the incident did not result in any casualties. The spokesman told Emirates Today that a report was received by the Civil Defense Operations Room at 11:12 a.m. yesterday morning about a fire in a boat in the “Marina” area, so a team from the “Dubai Harbor Center” moved as a first responder in the competent authority, and arrived at the site during Six minutes, and the necessary measures were taken.

He added that the field commander of the incident reported that the fire was brought under control within 18 minutes, and the fire was subjected to cooling operations, and then the site was handed over to the competent authority according to established procedures.