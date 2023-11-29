Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a fire that broke out this afternoon in a warehouse in the Jebel Ali area, leaving a black cloud because it contained highly flammable materials, according to a spokesman for the department, who indicated that there were no casualties as a result of the accident.

He said that the Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at two o’clock and one minute of this evening stating that smoke was rising in a warehouse in the Jebel Ali area containing highly flammable materials, and then the Jebel Ali Center was informed and mobilized as a first responder and the competent authority.

The civil defense spokesman added that the team achieved a response time to the report of seven minutes to reach the site, and it was found that the size of the accident was moderate, and accordingly, teams from the Dubai Parks and Marina centers were mobilized for support and support.

The specialized teams began evacuation and firefighting operations, and a signal was received from the field commander of the incident in which he reported that the fire was under control at 3:21 p.m. The site was then subjected to cooling operations, and it would be handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the accident according to the procedures followed.