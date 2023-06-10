Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a fire that broke out in a warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area, according to a spokesman for the department, who indicated that there were no injuries as a result of the accident.

In detail, the Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a notification at two o’clock and 27 minutes in the evening today, Saturday, stating that a fire accident had occurred in Al Quoz Industrial Area 2, and the Al Quoz Fire Station was immediately moved as the first responder and the jurisdiction, achieving a response time of 5 minutes.

It turned out that the accident was medium and broke out in a building materials warehouse, and then the Emirates Martyrs Fire Center was moved for support and backup, and the specialized teams began evacuating and fighting the fire, and at 14:51 a signal was received from the field commander of the accident stating that the fire was under control and there were no injuries, and it took The extinguishing operations took about 40 minutes until the cooling operations took place and the site was handed over to the competent authorities according to the procedures followed to determine the causes of the accident.