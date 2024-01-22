Teams from the General Department of Civil Defense in Dubai controlled a fire that broke out yesterday morning at around 9:12 a.m. in a warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area, according to a spokesman for the department, noting that the incident did not result in any injuries, and it was brought under control within about half an hour. The civil defense spokesman stated that a report was received at 9:12 a.m. this morning stating that a fire accident had occurred in a warehouse in the first industrial zone of Al Quoz, and then the center of Al Quoz was mobilized as the first responder and the competent authority, and the work teams arrived within six minutes. He pointed out that upon arrival it became clear that the warehouse contained flammable materials, and the fire was classified as a developed incident. Then, support teams were moved from the Al Barsha Fire Station for support and support, and the field commander of the work team reported that the incident was under control at exactly 9:47, announcing that it had not been controlled. There were no injuries, and there was a later indication that the site should be subjected to cooling and handed over to the competent authorities according to the procedures followed to determine the causes of the accident.