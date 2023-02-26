The fire and rescue teams of the Dubai Civil Defense Department controlled a fire that broke out in a residential apartment in one of the towers in the Al Barsha area.

A spokesman for the department stated that a communication was received at the operations room at 9:35 a.m., yesterday morning, stating that a fire accident had occurred in a building in the Al Barsha area. The Al Barsha Fire Station was informed, and the work teams arrived at 9:41 a.m., achieving a response time of six minutes.

It turned out that the accident took place in an apartment, and the Emirates Martyrs Center and the Nad Al Sheba Support Center were moved.

The specialized teams began evacuating and fighting the fire, according to the field commander’s signal, who confirmed that the fire was brought under control within about half an hour, and the specialized teams began cooling operations, and then the field commander announced the end of the incident completely at 11:57, confirming that there were no injuries. The accident site has been handed over to the competent authorities.