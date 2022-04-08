Dubai Civil Defense has controlled a fire in a car park in Al Qusais Industrial 1 area, according to a spokesman for the department, who indicated that the accident was brought under control within 20 minutes, without causing any casualties.

He said that the General Directorate of Civil Defense received a report at 10:07 this morning that a fire had occurred in a parking lot in the Al Qusais Industrial 1 area.

He added that the Al Qusais Fire Center immediately moved as a first responder and a jurisdiction, and the Rashidiya Center for Support and Support, and the first squad arrived within five minutes, and it was found that the accident was a fire in a number of cars, and that the thick smoke rising from the accident due to the nature of flammable materials according to the commander’s signal. The field officer who confirmed the control of the fire within 21 minutes of arriving at the area of ​​the accident

.

He explained that the damage was limited to the material side only, without causing any injuries, and then the cooling operations were started, before the site was transferred to the competent authorities to complete the investigations.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

