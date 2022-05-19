Dubai Civil Defense teams have controlled a fire that broke out in a wooden cargo boat in Hamriyah Port in Dubai, using the latest technologies, including the flying firefighter, given the circumstances of the accident.

A civil defense spokesman said that a report was received at 11:54 a.m. yesterday morning about a fire accident in a wooden cargo boat (launch) at Hamriyah Port, for a team to immediately move from the Hamriyah Fire Station as a first responder, a competent authority, in addition to the port’s fire station. For support and support, specialized teams and units of firefighting and marine rescue.

He added that upon arrival, seven minutes later, specifically at 12:01, it was found that the boat caught fire and caused thick smoke, due to the nature of the materials that were on board, pointing out that the field commander of the firefighting teams continued the evacuation operations, and the combat men were keen to Isolate the boat, so that the fire does not spread to the neighboring boats, and announced the control of the accident within 23 minutes, then began cooling operations, and take the necessary measures, in coordination with the relevant authorities.



