Dubai Civil Defense teams controlled a boat fire in a seaport in the Bur Dubai area, according to a spokesperson for the department, who indicated that the Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at around nine o’clock this morning about an accident in one of the boats in the port.

He added that the Union Fire Station was immediately moved as the first responder and the competent authority. He arrived at the scene within six minutes, and it was found that the fire broke out in a boat near a warehouse, so support teams were moved from the Karama, Al-Ras and Maritime Rescue fire stations,

The rescue and firefighting teams began evacuating and fighting the fire, working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring boats, and were able to control it within about 45 minutes, and cooling operations were carried out without any injuries, according to the procedures followed.