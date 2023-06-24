The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and in implementation of the decision of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, started the process of supplying and installing fire detection systems (your protection for residential homes) for people with limited income in the Emirate of Dubai, to achieve For the utmost safety and security in the emirate and to continue improving the quality of life, the Dubai government has allocated more than 30 million dirhams in support of low-income families.

The department supervises the provision and follow-up of early warning devices for detecting fires in Dubai, provided that the list of eligible homeowners and residential homes is determined by citizens of the state with limited income living in the Emirate of Dubai, in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Community Development and the Community Development Authority in Dubai. The new system supports the elements of a decent life for the beneficiary families in particular and the emirate’s society in general, and contributes to the protection of lives and property, and employs advanced early warning devices designed to detect fires. It also harnesses the capabilities of a range of advanced smart technologies in order to ensure the safety of residential homes around the clock and to alert residents in the event of a fire and in emergency cases.

The initiative achieves the goals of comprehensive development in the Emirate of Dubai based on distinguished services centered on the positive impact on the individual and society, empowering all its groups and ensuring the highest standards of safety and security for them through work based on partnership and strategic cooperation based on unifying visions and directions to serve the interests of the emirate.