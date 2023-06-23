Based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and within the framework of the rational government’s support for low-income families in the Emirate of Dubai, and its keenness to adopt the highest standards in order to ensure the security and safety of citizens and the preservation of their property, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai has started a comprehensive project to install Fire detection and early warning systems worth more than 30 million dirhams covering low-income housing in Dubai