The General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai has achieved the wish of a child, by celebrating his birthday with his family and with the participation of firefighters from Al Barsha Fire and Rescue Center, as part of the community initiatives adopted by Dubai Civil Defense.

The Government Communication Department received a letter from the family of the 3-year-old child, Khaled Abdullah Jawhar, expressing his admiration for the firefighters ’personality and their noble profession, wishing that his birthday will be held this year among the men of the first line of defense of Dubai Civil Defense.

The Director General of Fire and Rescue Affairs, Brigadier General Expert Ali Hassan Al-Mutawa Musaed, affirmed that the Dubai Civil Defense’s rapid response to achieve the child’s wish strengthens the positive relationship between the components of society and doubles the confidence of its members in the humanitarian role the administration plays, explaining that the General Administration of Dubai Civil Defense places in its appreciation the confidence Community members in everything that leads to the affirmation of the honorable presence at all times, occasions and various areas of life to achieve the desired aspirations within its main goal is the safety of life and property.

He stressed that social communication is among the priorities and directions of the Dubai government to achieve the best indicators of happiness in society, to provide the highest levels of security and safety for a decent and comfortable life, and to consolidate the concepts of tolerance and coexistence and the role of the individual towards his family, society and country.





