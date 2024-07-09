Dubai Civil Defence teams controlled a fire in a building under construction in the Business Bay area this morning, according to a spokesman for the General Directorate of Civil Defence, who indicated that a report was received at 10:02 about the incident.

The spokesman said that Zabeel Fire Station was immediately notified as the first responder and competent authority, and Al Quoz Fire Station for support and assistance, noting that the work team arrived within four minutes, and it was found that the fire was in a building under construction, and that the fire spread to the building’s waste.

He added that the work team immediately began to contain the fire, and it was controlled within only five minutes. The field commander informed the team that the firefighting work had been completed, so that the cooling process could begin, and the site would be handed over to the competent authorities to determine the causes of the fire according to the procedures followed, noting that no injuries occurred as a result of the accident, which was classified as minor.

.