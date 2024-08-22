The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai and the Awqaf and Minors Funds Management Foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and support strategic cooperation, exchange expertise and consolidate integration between the two parties in the areas of partnership and coordination to ensure the provision of the latest protection, safety and prevention solutions in the Emirate of Dubai. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, and His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Funds Management Foundation.

The MoU aims to provide a boost to the efforts made to consolidate the foundations of preserving the safety of lives and properties in the Emirate of Dubai, through several important paths, most notably spreading awareness of preventive measures to prevent fire accidents and establishing mechanisms and methods that ensure a rapid response in the event of their occurrence (God forbid) and creating frameworks that ensure enhancing the safety and security of society with all its components, including citizens, residents, guests and visitors, in an effort to achieve the goal set by the wise leadership to make Dubai one of the safest cities in the world..

On this occasion, His Excellency Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Defence, stressed that the agreement reflects the keenness of the Dubai Civil Defence, the Awqaf Foundation and the Minors Funds Department to discover ways to provide the highest levels of protection to society, whether at the level of facilities or individuals, while strategic partnerships represent an important element in achieving this goal by benefiting from the expertise and experiences of the partners, and the impact of this cooperation in providing the latest solutions necessary to provide the highest levels of protection to society..

For his part, His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, stressed the importance of this step, noting the impact of cooperation between the two parties in contributing to achieving the highest competitive standards and raising safety standards in buildings and facilities supervised by the Foundation in the Emirate of Dubai, in commitment to the vision of the wise leadership and its continuous directives to combine efforts to make Dubai a model to be emulated in providing a safe environment that enjoys all the elements of safety for everyone living on its land..

Al Mutawa added: “The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation looks forward to the MoU as a step towards a fruitful partnership through which the Foundation’s efforts will be integrated with the Dubai Civil Defence General Directorate towards achieving qualitative achievements, especially in terms of spreading awareness and introducing prevention methods and requirements, and the best global practices in the field of safety, and implementing procedures that ensure the highest levels of protection from fire accidents, as well as benefiting from the latest equipment and technologies in this field for a sustainable and safe future.”

In addition, the delegation from the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation visited the main operations room in the General Directorate of Civil Defence building in Dubai, and the Civil Defence Readiness Room. The delegation concluded its tour by visiting the Customer Happiness Centre in the General Directorate building, where it listened to a detailed explanation of advanced communication programmes, customer satisfaction measurement systems, and practices used to improve the standards of services provided to the public..