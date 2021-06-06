Yesterday, a fire broke out in a warehouse of combustible materials in the Al Quoz Industrial Area, and civil defense teams and units in Dubai were able to control the fire without causing any injuries or deaths.

The Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room received a report at 11:09 yesterday morning, reporting a fire in the Al Quoz Industrial Area. Executing firefighting and firefighting operations.

The commander of the field commander stated that the accident is advanced, and the Al-Barsha and “Emirates Martyrs” centers were moved to conduct additional support and support operations.



