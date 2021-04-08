The Dubai Civil Court has ordered the defendants in the case of the victim of professional error Rawda Al Nuaimi to compensate her in the amount of ten million dirhams for the health complications that she suffered as a result of the wrong medical surgery that was performed on her in a medical center.

The Dubai Court of Cassation had ruled to reject the appeals submitted by the doctors involved in the Rawda Al Maeeni case, which are the surgeon, the anesthesiologist, and the anesthesia technician, on the judgment issued by the Court of Appeal in the criminal case of the victim, according to which it was decided to uphold their conviction that the court of first instance ruled and punish them with imprisonment For a period of one year, they are deported from the state after the implementation of the punishment, and the daily surgeries center in which the surgery was performed shall pay a fine of 300,000 dirhams to the victim, and obligate all doctors to pay the requested temporary civil compensation amount.

The events of the incident began in April of last year, when the victim felt it was difficult to breathe through her nose, so she resorted to the first accused (an ear, nose and throat doctor) who examined her and diagnosed her case that she suffers from a deviation in her nasal septum, and needs surgical intervention and rhinoplasty. She has a date for the surgery on April 23, at one of the one-day surgeries centers that are not equipped to perform this type of surgery, in the presence of the second accused (anesthesiologist) and the third (his assistant anesthesiologist).

The report of the Supreme Committee for Medical Liability concluded that the surgeon and the anesthesiologist committed a grave mistake against the patient Rawda Al-Maeeni, and they are fully responsible for the health damage and serious complications that occurred to her. The report also held the Medical Center part of the responsibility.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

