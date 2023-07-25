Dubai (Union)

The delegation of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club left for the Czech Republic, to take part in a training camp in preparation for participating in the international Pardubice and Prague tournaments. The camp will continue until August 12th.

The club delegation includes Othman Musa Abdullah as president, and the players Ibrahim Sultan, Ahmed Farid, Khalifa Issa, Hamad Issa, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al-Awadi, Misfer Al-Musafry, and the players Bashayer Khalil, Maryam Issa, Yasmine Ali, Ahlam Rashid. The delegation also includes the great international professor, Elmer Magiramov, as a coach, and Ibtisam Mohieddin, as an administrator.

Othman Musa, director of the club’s technical staff, confirmed that participation comes within the club’s annual plan to send distinguished players to participate in foreign tournaments, and to give them the opportunity to interact with players of other chess schools.

The head of the delegation thanked the club’s board of directors, for its keenness to provide the best conditions and support for the technical staff, so that it could implement its development programs for the level of the club’s players and players to bring them to the world, stressing that the club’s strategic plan is supported by the policies and directions of the Dubai Sports Council, by giving the opportunity to the sons and daughters of the club to invest their talents in a way that achieves them Technical development at the international level, and in a way that benefits the results of the national teams at the regional and international levels.