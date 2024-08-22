Dubai Charity Association provided urgent relief aid to those affected by floods and torrential rains in Mali and Niger, including a package of food supplies and the construction of huts, in addition to a medical convoy to treat malaria, which benefited the affected families in the city of “Bla” in the “Ségou” region in Mali and the village of “Shenteberdine” in the “Tawa” state in Niger..

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Dubai Charity, said that the association took the initiative to send urgent relief aid to those affected in the Republic of Mali, including 500 food baskets that benefited nearly 2,500 people from the city of Bla, which was hit by floods. In Niger, 515 food baskets were distributed, benefiting 2,575 people in Shantberdine in the state of Tawa, in addition to building 50 huts to house 50 families..

He explained that the aid program also included medical relief through organizing a medical convoy for four consecutive days to treat malaria and distribute health supplies that benefited 300 people in Mali and 145 people in Niger, in addition to treating other diseases such as typhoid, influenza, unknown fevers, vitamin deficiency, and many diseases in children..

For their part, the beneficiary families expressed their sincere thanks to the United Arab Emirates and the Dubai Charity Association for the support and assistance they provided, which reflects the country’s journey of goodness and giving and confirms the role played by Dubai Charity and its efforts to support the needy and affected..