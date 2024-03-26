The Dubai Charity Association announced its contribution of 300,000 dirhams to the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers by establishing an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support Educating millions of people around the world in a sustainable manner.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, and aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment” in order to enable tens of millions of children and youth in less fortunate communities to Obtaining good educational opportunities, to create an independent life that preserves their dignity, which is reflected in achieving stability in their societies and activating the wheel of growth and development in various fields.

Executive Director of the Dubai Charitable Society, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, said: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign is a new inspiring initiative from the man of philanthropy and giving, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and this blessed campaign represents a continuation of the charitable and humanitarian campaigns that His Highness is accustomed to launching simultaneously every year.” With the holy month of Ramadan.

He added, “This campaign consolidates the UAE's leading position in the fields of humanitarian work regionally and internationally, and highlights the civilized face of Emirati society that supports every charitable initiative aimed at helping others without discrimination.”

The Executive Director of the Dubai Charity Association continued: “The (Mother’s Endowment) campaign represents a qualitative development in the process of Ramadan charitable campaigns in terms of goals and touches on the needs of less fortunate communities around the world by going beyond the traditional perspective associated with the basic needs of food, clothing, housing and medicine, to include education as an element.” Fundamental and no less important than these elements, the campaign also embodies the development of the concept of charitable endowment by focusing on empowering individuals and groups most in need, in addition to reviving endowment as a development tool for societies, ensuring the sustainability of giving and goodness, and contributing to global efforts to promote sustainable development goals.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign coincides with the launch of “Dubai Charity” many initiatives in the season of charitable work during the holy month of Ramadan this year inside and outside the UAE, including the initiatives of its annual Ramadan campaign under the slogan “Goodness endures,” such as Iftar projects for those who are fasting, and Eid al-Fitr clothing. Al-Mubarak, distributing Ramadan blessings, delivering Zakat Al-Fitr to those entitled to it according to Sharia banks, providing material assistance, supporting vulnerable segments of society in the Emirates and the world, paying the expenses of treating patients, and other sustainable and diverse charitable projects and initiatives.