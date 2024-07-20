Dubai Charity Association launched its seasonal summer campaign for the current year under the slogan “Let’s relieve them of the summer heat”, which includes dozens of humanitarian and charitable projects inside and outside the country, to alleviate the suffering of needy families, deserving groups and workers from the high temperatures and humidity during the current summer season.

The campaign implements several projects, most notably providing water to worshippers, workers and needy families, providing air conditioners, home refrigerators and fans, providing coolers and water tanks, in addition to well-drilling projects of all kinds in countries and regions suffering from drought.

These projects add a new dimension and a qualitative leap in terms of providing water sources in countries suffering from a shortage of this vital facility, such as Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Burkina Faso. The Executive Director of the Association, Ahmed Al Suwaidi, said that the campaign is an extension of the qualitative initiatives undertaken by Dubai Charity inside and outside the country, and embodies its interest in human life, health, protecting people from natural factors and their repercussions, and preserving human dignity.

The importance of the initiative lies in the fact that it comes amid rising temperatures worldwide as a result of the global warming phenomenon, which has led to climate change and a rise in the temperature of the Earth’s surface.