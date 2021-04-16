The Dubai Charitable Association announced its contribution of two million dirhams through the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities to support the “100 million meals” campaign, the largest initiative in the region to provide food support to the needy and needy families in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries during the holy month of Ramadan.

The association’s donation allows the provision of two million food rations in the form of baskets and parcels, including basic materials for preparing integrated meals in the lower-income communities covered by the 100 million meals campaign, and these rations are part of the 100 million meals that the campaign intends to secure.

The “100 Million Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, is an embodiment of the values ​​of giving and solidarity in the month of goodness, and an extension of the 10 million meals campaign that recorded remarkable success last Ramadan. .

The 100 Million Meals campaign organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in cooperation with the regional network of food banks and specialized humanitarian and charitable institutions in the countries covered by the campaign has chosen to expand its geographical scope this year as it doubled Ten times the number of meals.

“Reflecting UAE Values” Campaign

Ahmed Mohamed Mesmar, Secretary of the Dubai Charity Association, emphasized that the campaign reflects the values ​​of solidarity and compassion that the United Arab Emirates embodies towards needy peoples, and constitutes a sincere translation of the country’s rational leadership orientations to extend a helping hand to the needy, wishing it success in achieving the desired goal.

He stressed that the association’s participation in the campaign stems from that “providing food to the needy tops the list of basic human needs, especially in these circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic on various countries of the world economically, socially and healthily.”

Universal model

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the charitable work sector in the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, said that the initiative “constitutes a global model and consolidates the position of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership in providing relief to the peoples of the world and supporting them in facing the humanitarian challenges of hunger and malnutrition.”

Al Muhairi added that the campaign “affirms that the UAE is a heart beating with goodness from a leadership that believes in the importance of the human being to reach the East and West, to reflect the values ​​of solidarity and solidarity established by the leadership of the country, its citizens and residents, by contributing to the fight against hunger and poverty and providing basic foodstuffs to the beneficiaries in conjunction with the coming month.” Blessed Ramadan, by extending a helping hand to the needy and needy families.

He explained that the campaign carries with it messages of compassion and sympathy with the suffering of others as an integrated network that produces positive community mobility, through the contributions of institutions and individuals to provide basic meals to millions in more than 20 countries, urgently and directly.

Contributions continue

The contribution of the Dubai Charitable Society is part of the donations that flowed from charitable and donors from institutions, government agencies, companies, businessmen and community members in the UAE and abroad.

The campaign has opened the door for donations through four channels, the website dedicated to the campaign, www.100millionmeals.ae, where any person or organization can purchase a certain number of meals, each according to his ability, while the campaign’s call center receives the donations of the contributors via the toll-free contact number 8004999, and shareholders can also donate through the bank account designated for the campaign in Dubai Islamic Bank, which is AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201, in addition to the possibility of sending the word meal in Arabic or meal in English in the form of an SMS text message on specific numbers on the two networks “du” or “” Etisalat “in the UAE, whereby it purchases the equivalent of a certain number of meals, starting from 10 meals.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

