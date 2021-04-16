Dubai (Union)

The Dubai Charitable Association announced its contribution of two million dirhams, through the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, to support the “100 Million Meals Campaign”, the largest initiative in the region to provide food support to the needy and needy families in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries during the holy month of Ramadan. The association’s donation enables the provision of two million food rations in the form of baskets and parcels, including essential materials for preparing integrated meals in the lower-income communities covered by the campaign.

“The campaign reflects the values ​​of solidarity and compassion embodied by the UAE towards needy peoples, and it constitutes a sincere translation of the directions of the rational leadership of the state to extend a helping hand to the needy,” said Ahmed Mohamed Mesmar, Secretary of the Dubai Charity Association.

He stressed that the association’s participation in the campaign stems from the fact that “providing food to the needy tops the list of basic human needs, especially in these circumstances imposed by the Corona pandemic on various countries of the world, economically, socially and healthily.” Ahmed Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the charitable work sector in the department, said that the initiative “constitutes a global model and consolidates the position of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership in providing relief to the peoples of the world and supporting them in facing the humanitarian challenges of hunger and malnutrition.”